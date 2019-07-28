Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Shareholder Howard Capital Management Has Raised Holding; As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Valuation Declined, Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Holding

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03 million, up from 151,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 810,622 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 40,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.24M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 1.89M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell

