Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Holder Aureus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Bogle Investment Management LP Position in Monotype Imaging Hldgs Com (TYPE) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 9,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 249,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.92 million, down from 258,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 3.70 million shares traded or 115.58% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Hldgs Com (TYPE) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 19,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 44,845 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, down from 64,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.64 million market cap company. It closed at $19.79 lastly. It is down 1.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13 million for 18.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 172,374 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 21,167 shares. Geode Cap Limited Co invested in 1.54 million shares. Prudential Public Ltd holds 1.52 million shares. Dupont Corp has 18,529 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson invested in 4,120 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 21,082 are owned by Natixis Advsr L P. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Whittier Tru reported 180 shares. First Mercantile holds 2,303 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street owns 4.68M shares. Verition Fund Management holds 0.02% or 10,393 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Federated Pa holds 46,058 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $812.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,550 shares to 59,956 shares, valued at $17.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $9.09 million for 22.49 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold TYPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 35.36 million shares or 2.15% less from 36.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 121,690 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon has 637,269 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc holds 103,885 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). D E Shaw And Com has 0.01% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 390,046 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Prns Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 540,053 shares. 62,304 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated. Voya Invest Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,089 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Ltd invested in 1.03 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt Corp Sponsored Adr (NYSE:KT) by 58,748 shares to 266,564 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 61,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies I Com.