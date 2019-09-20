Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Analyzed By Barclays with $97.0000 Target; Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Sentiment Is 1.74

Commercial Metals Co (CMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 106 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 61 decreased and sold their positions in Commercial Metals Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 108.94 million shares, up from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Commercial Metals Co in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 54 Increased: 73 New Position: 33.

Barclays analyst initiated coverage with a “Equal-Weight” rating on Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) today and set a price target of $97.0000. The company’s shares opened today at 0.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold Leidos Holdings, Inc. shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Bank & Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Pinebridge Invs L P owns 35,348 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 42,353 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 8,456 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc reported 4,300 shares. Parkside Finance State Bank Trust stated it has 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 8,387 are owned by Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc. Cullinan Assoc holds 4,000 shares. 234,893 were reported by Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 27,881 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). C M Bidwell Associates Limited, a Hawaii-based fund reported 6,020 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). First Personal Fincl Service invested in 159 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 10,500 shares.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 927,006 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.14 million for 18.36 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.57 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 19.71 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.

The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 1.28M shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500.

Highline Capital Management L.P. holds 5.79% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company for 4.43 million shares. First Dallas Securities Inc. owns 305,717 shares or 4.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hodges Capital Management Inc. has 4.24% invested in the company for 2.20 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Snow Capital Management Lp has invested 2.4% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.21 million shares.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. It has a 13.37 P/E ratio. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Analysts await Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 43.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CMC’s profit will be $86.07M for 6.29 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Commercial Metals Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.96% EPS growth.