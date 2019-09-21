Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos Holdings Inc. 76 1.18 N/A 4.41 18.63 NCR Corporation 30 0.59 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Leidos Holdings Inc. and NCR Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 7.5% NCR Corporation 0.00% -29.2% -1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Leidos Holdings Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.54. NCR Corporation’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Leidos Holdings Inc. and NCR Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NCR Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Leidos Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.02% and an $82 average target price. Competitively the average target price of NCR Corporation is $35, which is potential 7.53% upside. The data provided earlier shows that NCR Corporation appears more favorable than Leidos Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Leidos Holdings Inc. and NCR Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 96.7%. About 0.7% of Leidos Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of NCR Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.61% 2.41% 12.7% 41.09% 21.5% 55.73% NCR Corporation 8.23% 8.68% 17.72% 25.97% 21.75% 46.49%

For the past year Leidos Holdings Inc. was more bullish than NCR Corporation.

Summary

Leidos Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors NCR Corporation.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry-based software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment provides assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions. It also provides installation, maintenance, and managed services for third party networking products and computer hardware in the telecommunications and technology sectors. The companyÂ’s Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.