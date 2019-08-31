Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

We will be comparing the differences between Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos Holdings Inc. 74 1.20 N/A 4.41 18.63 International Business Machines Corporation 139 1.54 N/A 11.99 12.36

Demonstrates Leidos Holdings Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. International Business Machines Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Leidos Holdings Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Leidos Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Leidos Holdings Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 7.5% International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.8% 7%

Risk & Volatility

Leidos Holdings Inc. has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, International Business Machines Corporation has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Leidos Holdings Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 International Business Machines Corporation 0 4 5 2.56

Leidos Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.14% and an $82 consensus price target. On the other hand, International Business Machines Corporation’s potential upside is 16.99% and its consensus price target is $158.56. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, International Business Machines Corporation is looking more favorable than Leidos Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Leidos Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.4% of International Business Machines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Leidos Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of International Business Machines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.61% 2.41% 12.7% 41.09% 21.5% 55.73% International Business Machines Corporation -1.19% 5.98% 5.46% 10.31% 1.89% 30.41%

For the past year Leidos Holdings Inc. was more bullish than International Business Machines Corporation.

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation beats Leidos Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.