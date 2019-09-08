Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos Holdings Inc. 74 1.17 N/A 4.41 18.63 Innodata Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 7.5% Innodata Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Leidos Holdings Inc.’s 1.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Innodata Inc.’s 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.72 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Leidos Holdings Inc. and Innodata Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Innodata Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Leidos Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -6.41% at a $82 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leidos Holdings Inc. and Innodata Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 27.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Leidos Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.3% are Innodata Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.61% 2.41% 12.7% 41.09% 21.5% 55.73% Innodata Inc. -10.07% 32.98% 9.65% -12.59% 6.84% -16.67%

For the past year Leidos Holdings Inc. has 55.73% stronger performance while Innodata Inc. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Leidos Holdings Inc. beats Innodata Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.