Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

As Information Technology Services companies, Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos Holdings Inc. 71 1.13 N/A 4.41 18.63 CDW Corporation 102 0.97 N/A 4.38 26.98

Table 1 highlights Leidos Holdings Inc. and CDW Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CDW Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Leidos Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Leidos Holdings Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Leidos Holdings Inc. and CDW Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 7.5% CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.8% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

Leidos Holdings Inc. has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CDW Corporation has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Leidos Holdings Inc. and CDW Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CDW Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Leidos Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $75.4, while its potential downside is -9.22%. Meanwhile, CDW Corporation’s average target price is $112.2, while its potential downside is -2.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that CDW Corporation looks more robust than Leidos Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Leidos Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.4% of CDW Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Leidos Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of CDW Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.61% 2.41% 12.7% 41.09% 21.5% 55.73% CDW Corporation 4.01% 5% 10.06% 42.4% 41.37% 45.79%

For the past year Leidos Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CDW Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors CDW Corporation beats Leidos Holdings Inc.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.