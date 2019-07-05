Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Touches $81.48 High on Jul, 5; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Trimmed By $1.08 Million Its First Solar (FSLR) Stake

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased First Solar Inc (FSLR) stake by 8.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 20,851 shares as First Solar Inc (FSLR)’s stock rose 18.21%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 228,361 shares with $12.07 million value, down from 249,212 last quarter. First Solar Inc now has $6.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 345,875 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 16/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $81; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL

The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) reached all time high today, Jul, 5 and still has $87.18 target or 7.00% above today’s $81.48 share price. This indicates more upside for the $11.75 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $87.18 PT is reached, the company will be worth $822.50M more. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 147,018 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract

Among 4 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Leidos Holdings had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Drexel Hamilton maintained Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Leidos Holdings, Inc. shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.3% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Daiwa Securities Group Inc stated it has 5,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 3,640 shares. Riverhead Capital Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 488,439 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 2.43M shares stake. Jane Street Group Inc Inc Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,036 shares. Samlyn Capital accumulated 740,159 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 285,933 shares. Systematic Fin Management L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 236,539 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.03% or 245 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Llc has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 8,013 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 22,197 shares stake.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 1.79% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.12 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $158.63 million for 18.52 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Leidos Awarded HHS Artificial Intelligence Contract – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos Awarded Contract to Support Counterintelligence Operations – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.75 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 18.41 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.

Among 5 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of FSLR in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of FSLR in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 104.35% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $2.11M for 829.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.64 actual EPS reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.13% EPS growth.