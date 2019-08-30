Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Reaches $87.57 High on Aug, 30; Iron Mountain (IRM)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 206 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 145 cut down and sold equity positions in Iron Mountain Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 244.33 million shares, down from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Iron Mountain Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 117 Increased: 135 New Position: 71.

The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) reached all time high today, Aug, 30 and still has $91.07 target or 4.00% above today’s $87.57 share price. This indicates more upside for the $12.70B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $91.07 PT is reached, the company will be worth $507.80M more. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 66,599 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.70 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 19.75 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Leidos Holdings, Inc. shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 99,241 shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 0.12% or 1.93 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 2,024 shares. First American Commercial Bank reported 5,325 shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Blackrock reported 13.81M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 6,813 shares stake. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 3,718 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc invested in 42,768 shares or 0.13% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 790,683 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Research invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Natixis reported 71,186 shares. 11,228 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership accumulated 9,576 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Leidos To Participate In The Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leidos announces $160M Army order – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Schooner Capital Corp holds 100% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated for 2.96 million shares. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc owns 108,330 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has 2.71% invested in the company for 214,869 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Symons Capital Management Inc has invested 2.46% in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 389,063 shares.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Iron Mountain And The Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation Announce New Project To Preserve Rare Spanish-American War Collection – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $9.12 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 26.04 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 117,627 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018