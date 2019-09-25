Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) EPS Estimated At $1.19; First American Financial (FAF)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report $1.19 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.39% from last quarter’s $1.14 EPS. LDOS’s profit would be $171.13 million giving it 18.07 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 2.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $86.01. About 977,444 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN

First American Financial Corp (FAF) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 149 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 118 sold and decreased stakes in First American Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 89.73 million shares, down from 90.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding First American Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 95 Increased: 96 New Position: 53.

Among 3 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Leidos Holdings has $9700 highest and $8100 lowest target. $89’s average target is 3.48% above currents $86.01 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8100 target in Wednesday, August 21 report.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.37 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 19.4 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Leidos Holdings, Inc. shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 552,793 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M

Analysts await First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.3 per share. FAF’s profit will be $157.12 million for 10.56 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by First American Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.39% negative EPS growth.