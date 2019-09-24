Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) EPS Estimated At $1.19; Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund (MUI) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 17 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 21 cut down and sold their holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 12.39 million shares, up from 12.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report $1.19 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.39% from last quarter’s $1.14 EPS. LDOS’s profit would be $171.13 million giving it 18.00 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 2.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 1.09 million shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 67,898 shares traded. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $540.74 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 13.56 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. for 509,595 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 779,594 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oarsman Capital Inc. has 0.53% invested in the company for 83,323 shares. The New York-based Mariner Investment Group Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 154,200 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Leidos Holdings has $9700 highest and $8100 lowest target. $87’s average target is 1.53% above currents $85.69 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

