Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Analysts See $1.19 EPS; ONO PHARMACEUTICAL ORDINARY SHARES (OPHLF) Sellers Decreased By 8.16% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report $1.19 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.39% from last quarter’s $1.14 EPS. LDOS’s profit would be $172.87 million giving it 18.06 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 2.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $85.96. About 42,138 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List

ONO PHARMACEUTICAL ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) had a decrease of 8.16% in short interest. OPHLF’s SI was 291,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 8.16% from 317,500 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 182 days are for ONO PHARMACEUTICAL ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)’s short sellers to cover OPHLF’s short positions. It closed at $18.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Bayer, Bristol-Myers and Ono team up in colorectal cancer study – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.33 billion. The companyÂ’s products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treatment of malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets to treat type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections to treat rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing products for gastric, colorectal, small and non-small cell lung, head and neck, urothelial, esophageal, ovarian, biliary tract, hematologic cancers; and hodgkin lymphoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, diffuse large B cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, solid tumor, central nervous system lymphoma, primary testicular lymphoma, virus positive/negative solid carcinoma, chronic myeloid leukemia, cancer anorexia/cachexia, melanoma, pheochromocytoma, acute leukemia, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, lupus nephritis, untreated rheumatoid arthritis, primary sjÃ¶gren syndrome, polymyositis/dermatomyositis, chronic heart failure, tachyarrhythmia, ventricular arrhythmia, sepsis, hepatitis C, parkinsonÂ’s disease, overactive bladder, osteoarthritis, sjÃ¶gren syndrome, and underactive bladder.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.49 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 19.39 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.

Among 3 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Leidos Holdings has $9700 highest and $8100 lowest target. $89’s average target is 3.54% above currents $85.96 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 8 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

