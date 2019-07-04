Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Analysts See $1.10 EPS; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 11.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 65,265 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 482,868 shares with $128.68M value, down from 548,133 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $148.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report $1.10 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.79% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. LDOS’s profit would be $158.64M giving it 18.50 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -2.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.4. About 357,278 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,943 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 219,462 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.26% or 2,321 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 310,025 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Eagle Advsrs holds 0.03% or 2,522 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 334,142 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 339,226 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 185 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited has 3,845 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot holds 1,670 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 55 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 38 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1,892 shares. Philadelphia Commerce holds 0.06% or 2,375 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas accumulated 1.9% or 89,030 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $772.93M for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $101.33 million activity. $6.00 million worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, January 31 Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,000 shares. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. GESCHKE CHARLES M had sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95 million. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. 41,560 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Illustrates Why the Cloud Is a Good Place to Be – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BHP, Foot Locker, Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 18 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Adobe had 33 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 7 by Pivotal Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Among 4 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Leidos Holdings had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.74 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 18.39 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.