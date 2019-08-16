Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stock Value Rose While Group One Trading LP Cut Its Holding by $355,938; As Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Fj Capital Management Upped Stake

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 69,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 567,154 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, up from 498,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 8,243 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 5,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 196 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 5,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 989,139 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Lc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com owns 661,233 shares. Colrain Capital Lc has 250 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Savant Capital Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Loomis Sayles LP owns 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 9,576 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 250 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,300 shares. United Financial Advisers Lc holds 0% or 3,164 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). First Advsr LP has invested 0.18% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 39,821 shares.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Leidos Teams With Baltimore Ravens To Tackle Opioid Addiction – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Leidos lands $160M in Army communications software work – Washington Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Leidos Stock Jumped Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (Call) by 3,700 shares to 26,700 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Put) by 63,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (Put).

More notable recent Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Shore Bancshares Reports Second Quarter and First-Half Results – Stockhouse” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Shore Bancshares Announces Stock Repurchase Plan – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Shore United Bank entering Baltimore area with deal for Northwest branches – Baltimore Business Journal” published on January 10, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.