Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stock Value Rose While Gradient Investments Has Decreased Its Position; Altria Group (MO) Stake Maintained by Botty Investors Llc

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 10.73 million shares traded or 41.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 19,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 127,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, down from 147,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 2.00 million shares traded or 76.08% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox owns 23,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Conning Inc owns 1.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 615,613 shares. Korea Investment Corporation stated it has 906,158 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Howard Capital stated it has 38,685 shares. South Street Limited Liability reported 8,700 shares. Payden & Rygel reported 220,284 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Hendershot accumulated 6,890 shares. Veritas Inv Management (Uk) Limited reported 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Windsor Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 5,475 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Psagot Inv House invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pinnacle Associate Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Optimum Advsr holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,430 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.21% or 5,722 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Com owns 1,820 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML positive on Altria in post-earnings look – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 9 Biggest Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 274,566 shares to 590,824 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 73,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “LDOS vs. LMT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Investor Concerns About This Government IT Company Are Overblown – Motley Fool” published on February 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Leidos sells former Lockheed IS&GS Gaithersburg campus. The new owner hasn’t decided what to do with it. – Washington Business Journal” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leidos CRM IQ FedCloud Authorized by FedRAMP – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos -3.4% on downside EPS forecast – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.