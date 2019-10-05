Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Increased Position; Beach Investment Management Has Cut Its Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD (RCL) Holding as Share Price Declined

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 12,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 2.88 million shares traded or 70.47% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 1.62 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 263,705 shares to 5,588 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 133,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,868 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMA).

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $61.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 10,400 shares to 40,960 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

