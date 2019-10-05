Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Has Lowered Its Position by $492,012; As Amphenol New (APH) Stock Declined, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Upped Holding

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 40,965 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, up from 27,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $96.14. About 854,306 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 26,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 2.88 million shares traded or 70.47% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $172.86 million for 17.57 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,093 shares to 6,140 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 5,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 847,060 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Gw Henssler Limited has invested 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Welch And Forbes Llc owns 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking owns 109,238 shares. Moreover, Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 58,418 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 1.13 million shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 149,680 shares. Pictet North America Advisors holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 17,250 shares. 234,893 are held by Systematic Mgmt Lp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 25,413 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont reported 2,794 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 67,931 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Street Corp holds 4.68 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 329,330 shares.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Leidos’ Sea Hunter Makes History Again – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Leidos secures $46.5M follow-on contract to support nuclear detection office – Washington Business Journal” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Already an Industry Leader, Leidos Looks to Break Out Further – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.63M shares to 54.66M shares, valued at $2.23B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 277,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.93M shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).