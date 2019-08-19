Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Shareholder Macquarie Group LTD Increased Its Holding; As Palo Alto Networks (Put) (PANW) Stock Price Declined, Highland Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 3037% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 9,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 9,411 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $85.47. About 271,077 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) (PANW) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $195.85. About 2.08M shares traded or 62.57% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 55,574 shares to 5,100 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 181.34 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,500 shares to 4,525 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.