Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Shareholder Fort LP Increased Its Position by $329,114 as Share Value Rose; As Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined, Cubic Asset Management Raised Position

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 35,162 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 32,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.63M shares traded or 118.20% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million

Fort Lp increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 4,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 38,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 34,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 3.72M shares traded or 116.57% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $520.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) by 12,698 shares to 6,460 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 93,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,382 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0.02% or 1.25 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 71,648 shares. Cipher LP has 0.12% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 181 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 0.05% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,660 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.26% or 58,500 shares in its portfolio. Causeway Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.15 million shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 11,662 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt owns 26,901 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 482,055 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 70,498 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 2,828 shares.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $333.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 11,910 shares to 63,215 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,470 shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability owns 977 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Co stated it has 31,000 shares. Pointstate Lp holds 0.35% or 101,750 shares. Cap Fund has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 120,142 shares. Minneapolis Mgmt Grp Inc Lc invested in 4.91% or 252,209 shares. Hamel Assocs invested 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Vanguard stated it has 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 243,026 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0.19% or 212,481 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,377 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.05% or 10,694 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Rothschild Corporation Il holds 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,410 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 2,592 shares.

