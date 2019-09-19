Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Shareholder Fort LP Has Increased Stake; Capwealth Advisors Decreased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $4.74 Million

Fort Lp increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 4,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 38,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 34,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.03. About 34,000 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 70,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,359 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $767,000, down from 82,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 195,885 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 30,014 shares to 11,365 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) by 12,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,460 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc reported 2,900 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co reported 2,185 shares. Illinois-based First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). City Holdings Com stated it has 500 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability has 781,685 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc holds 2,675 shares. Manufacturers Life Commerce The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Blackrock reported 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Hm Payson & invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Earnest Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 55 shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Westwood Grp Incorporated accumulated 3,165 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Llc invested in 123,917 shares. 18,529 are held by Dupont Mngmt.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $699.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,671 shares to 177,675 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc Com (NYSE:M) by 130,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Non Cum (FNMAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 418,982 shares. Violich Capital stated it has 37,010 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19 shares. 3.07M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stonebridge Management holds 1.44% or 54,238 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Inv Management Corp reported 995,483 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) stated it has 1,051 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 34,745 are owned by Fort Lp. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hbk LP has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 427,480 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Inc Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Portland Glob Lc has 0.09% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

