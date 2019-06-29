Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Share Value Rose While Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Stake in Visa (V) Has Trimmed by $34.48 Million as Share Price Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.77 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 1.90 million shares traded or 71.59% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 8.44M shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $78.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 555,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 1.79% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.12 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $158.63M for 18.15 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leidos reports Q2 beats, in-line guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leidos Is Likely To Benefit From Growth In U.S. Defense Spending – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Committee chair: Joint oversight of giant Cerner projects ‘still just a concept and not an actionable plan’ – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 54,722 shares. Asset One holds 0.02% or 63,521 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.1% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc reported 13,595 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). British Columbia Investment invested in 26,357 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). First Personal Service has 159 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Millennium Mgmt Lc has 45,256 shares. Moreover, Prospector Ptnrs Lc has 1.55% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 159,750 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.02% or 33,203 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 32.62 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

