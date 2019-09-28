Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Share Value Rose While Overbrook Management Has Cut Its Stake; Gladstone Ld (LAND) Holder Shufro Rose & Co Lifted Holding

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Gladstone Ld Corp (LAND) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 44,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.23% . The institutional investor held 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, up from 50,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Gladstone Ld Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 111,909 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) has declined 1.88% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 37,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 167,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.37M, down from 205,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 839,837 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.14 million for 17.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 181,063 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 294 shares. Price has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 4.11 million shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 18,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 80,328 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Incorporated stated it has 56,845 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited invested in 5,220 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors, California-based fund reported 7,377 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 4,365 shares in its portfolio. State Street has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.06% stake.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $484.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 88,547 shares to 451,515 shares, valued at $36.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44,832 shares to 243,450 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.88, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold LAND shares while 10 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.29 million shares or 120.69% more from 5.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 102,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 251,547 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). 23,335 were accumulated by Menta Capital Limited Liability Company. Us Fincl Bank De holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 94,059 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,366 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). State Street holds 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) or 227,324 shares. Sei Invs invested 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0% invested in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 32,318 shares. Minnesota-based Punch And Associates Inv Management has invested 0.33% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND).