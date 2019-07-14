Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Holder Swiss National Bank Boosted Position by $640,000 as Market Value Rose; Hyman Charles D Lifted Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $327,850; Stock Price Rose

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 474,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.43M, up from 464,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 686,694 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,799 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 30,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.20 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers National Bank & Trust owns 13,365 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.37% stake. Maple Cap Mngmt has 58,317 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sand Hill Global Advsr Llc reported 0.47% stake. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 27,089 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,309 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth has 0.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Com invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lbmc Limited Liability Company invested in 1,322 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amarillo State Bank owns 1,272 shares. Grimes And holds 0.05% or 3,639 shares. Ww Asset Inc reported 0.41% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Corp owns 67,871 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F had sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Limited Com reported 1.12% stake. Amp Capital Invsts has 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 39,821 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 827,607 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 165 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 42,768 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.46% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 27,889 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 311 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 528 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Captrust owns 12,291 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 15,226 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 1.57 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 91,200 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $49.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 85,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.