Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Holder Gradient Investments Has Trimmed Its Position; Air Products (APD) Share Price Rose While Halsey Associates Has Trimmed by $1.65 Million Its Position

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 127,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 127,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 1.10 million shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Air Products (APD) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 7,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 53,629 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.14M, down from 60,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Air Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.67. About 1.16M shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $173.68 million for 18.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 7,292 shares to 9,509 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62 million for 24.09 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

