Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Holder Causeway Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Pinnacle Associates LTD Increased Its Ambarella (AMBA) Position by $1.15 Million

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 26,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 750,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42M, up from 723,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $62.52. About 926,727 shares traded or 71.62% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 10,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.39 million, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 888,532 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Leidos Stock Jumped Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Be Disappointed With Their 98% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Leidos Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LDOS) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leidos Completes Acquisition of IMX Medical Management Services – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AV) by 24,306 shares to 711,247 shares, valued at $28.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 17.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has 63,673 shares. 13,971 are owned by Gam Hldgs Ag. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited owns 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 9,411 shares. Whittier Tru Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cornerstone Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 488,439 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.02% or 417,752 shares. 11,633 are owned by Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 545 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc has 0.43% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 26,428 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn reported 42,768 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17,885 shares to 210,464 shares, valued at $21.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 37,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Best Buy, Campbell Soup, Costco, Dell, Dollar Tree and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ambarella (AMBA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Ambarella Surprises in Q2, but Exercises Caution — So Should Investors – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.