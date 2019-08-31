Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Holder Alpha Windward Has Lowered Its Position by $476,160 as Market Valuation Rose; As Hologic (HOLX) Stock Value Rose, Greenleaf Trust Cut Its Holding by $4.83 Million

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 96.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 7,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.36. About 1.09M shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 95.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 100,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 4,844 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 105,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 886,446 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 165 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Gp accumulated 978,121 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 52,148 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic accumulated 136,660 shares. 18,250 are owned by Pictet North America Advsr Sa. Cambiar Invsts Llc owns 73,118 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 2.43M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 30,400 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 347,168 shares. Mai Mngmt invested in 3,536 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 140,825 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Amer Century invested in 45,141 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 93,812 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 22,800 shares to 24,243 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Leidos secures $46.5M follow-on contract to support nuclear detection office – Washington Business Journal” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Leidos Teams With Baltimore Ravens To Tackle Opioid Addiction – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Leidos Stock Jumped Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “VA transfers 23.5M patient health records to Cernerâ€™s KC data center – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hologic Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hologic Acquires Approximately 46% of Shares in SuperSonic Imagine, a French Innovator in Ultrasound Medical Imaging – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RBC Capital: 5 New Stocks Hedge Funds Snapped Up In Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DexCom (DXCM) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (NYSE:CHL) by 8,389 shares to 39,290 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund Mfc (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Mgmt Corp owns 21,646 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 10,278 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 137,750 shares. Churchill holds 0.1% or 77,343 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 98,318 shares. 22,536 are owned by Jane Street Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.02% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). The France-based Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Piedmont Advsr owns 4,341 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Company holds 20,396 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 56,700 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.02% stake. Kahn Brothers Grp Incorporated De accumulated 340,444 shares or 0% of the stock.