Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding Has Lifted by Atria Investments Llc; Zebra Capital Management Stake in Career Ed Com Stk (CECO) Decreased by $427,709

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Career Ed Corp Com Stk (CECO) by 37.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc analyzed 22,511 shares as the company's stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 37,750 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 60,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Career Ed Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 404,936 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500.

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 350.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 25,235 shares as the company's stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 32,442 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 7,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 344,606 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Western Life Insuranc by 2,093 shares to 2,914 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicat (NYSE:VZ) by 5,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (NYSE:EMN).

More notable recent Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CECO Environmental® Wins Order To Remove Contaminants From 24 Million Barrels Of Seepage Water Per Year – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Career Education Corporation (CECO) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Career Education Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CECO) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CECO Environmental Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Date – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CECO’s profit will be $17.52 million for 15.84 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CECO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 56.07 million shares or 0.12% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.