Leggett & Platt (LEG) to pay $0.40 on Oct 15, 2019; Weatherford International LTD (WFT)’s Sentiment Is 0.81

Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:LEG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Leggett & Platt Inc's current price of $39.53 translates into 1.01% yield. Leggett & Platt Inc's dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 811,291 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500.

Weatherford International LTD (WFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 83 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 103 cut down and sold stock positions in Weatherford International LTD. The investment professionals in our database now own: 836.94 million shares, down from 844.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Weatherford International LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 78 Increased: 51 New Position: 32.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 5.1% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc for 10.00 million shares. Schneider Capital Management Corp owns 15.66 million shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 1.07% invested in the company for 32.24 million shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Covalent Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 535,000 shares.

It closed at $0 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Leggett & Platt, Incorporated shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. It operates through four divisions: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. It has a 18.39 P/E ratio. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity. MCCLANATHAN JOSEPH W sold $444,544 worth of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) on Thursday, February 14.