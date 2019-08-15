Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holder Berkshire Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; Strategic Global Advisors Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Cut by $2.49 Million

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 18,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 574,365 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 556,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 1.27M shares traded or 1.88% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 24,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 3,234 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 27,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 18.40 million shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 9,554 shares to 8,618 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,686 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap (SCHM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.78 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,992 shares to 13,528 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 73,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

