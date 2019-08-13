Leggett & Platt Com (LEG) Share Price Rose While Silvercrest Asset Management Group Boosted by $8.45 Million Its Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Cut Its Holding

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc Com (LEG) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 201,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 807,178 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.08 million, up from 605,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 244,943 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 334,104 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, down from 342,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 4.24 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM:MEETING TO BE OPENED, IMMEDIATELY ADJOURNED ON MARCH 6; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention to help China telecom company ZTE; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – US Treasury delays Qualcomm vote; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9,001 shares to 21,186 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 9,639 shares to 73,240 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msa Safety Inc Com (NYSE:MSA) by 11,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,867 shares, and cut its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc Com (NYSE:EGP).