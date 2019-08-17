Leggett Platt (LEG) Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Trimmed Its Holding by $1.07 Million; Citigroup (C) Stock Rose While Jump Trading Has Decreased Holding

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Leggett Platt Inc (LEG) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 25,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 14,973 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 40,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Leggett Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 691,218 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 89,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 9,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604,000, down from 98,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCK) by 7,400 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 17,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,820 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.02% or 212,031 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 212,462 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Argi Invest Svcs Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 36,808 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 305 shares. 846,345 were reported by Alps Advsrs Inc. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 0.09% or 21,215 shares. Pggm holds 0.06% or 290,805 shares. Utah Retirement owns 24,686 shares. Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Dupont Mngmt Corp invested in 2,000 shares. Loudon Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 5,390 shares. 12,336 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corp owns 21,172 shares. Moreover, Verity & Verity Lc has 0.57% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 8,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

