Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holder Berkshire Asset Management Upped Its Holding; Petroleum & Resources Has Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $3.26 Million

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 18,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 574,365 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 556,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.11. About 630,695 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG)

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 40,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.39M, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 9.89M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 42,900 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 59,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,235 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Management Limited Liability has invested 1.8% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Parsons Cap Ri owns 302,114 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Hartford Financial Management Inc stated it has 45,633 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Riggs Asset Managment Company invested in 864 shares. Blair William And Il reported 532,657 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 55,260 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership accumulated 1,158 shares. Haverford Fincl Services invested in 2.02% or 69,859 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 441,658 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Karpus invested in 11,442 shares. 8.01M were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De owns 33,771 shares. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.15% or 755,454 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Shell Asset Management Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 908 shares. Parkside Bank & owns 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 130 shares. Regal Investment accumulated 25,745 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Coastline owns 7,080 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Country Club Com Na reported 8,315 shares. 21,113 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. First Manhattan reported 51,467 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 14,500 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Andra Ap reported 0.15% stake. Regions Financial Corporation reported 26,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Welch Ltd has 590,774 shares. Moreover, Peoples Services has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 139 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory owns 0.22% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 3.05 million shares.

