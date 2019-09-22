Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lowered Holding by $2.68 Million; New England Investment & Retirement Group Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $502,767 as Stock Price Rose

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 117.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88M shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 2.09M shares traded or 67.60% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Natl Bank Na owns 8,850 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.66% or 4.44M shares. Harbour Inv Management holds 7,793 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assocs owns 74,780 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 4,474 shares in its portfolio. Old Bank In holds 9,413 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ally Financial reported 22,000 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. 316,686 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Company. Country Club Na accumulated 2,535 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated holds 0.05% or 15,111 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 5,745 shares in its portfolio. Cap Planning Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 15,955 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 8,389 are held by Legacy Private Communications. Cutter And Brokerage Inc holds 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,372 shares.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.08M for 15.23 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $265.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8,564 shares to 116,162 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,423 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

