Leggett & Platt (LEG) to pay $0.40 on Oct 15, 2019; Nanovibronix (NAOV) SI Increased By 2.09%

Nanovibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) had an increase of 2.09% in short interest. NAOV’s SI was 19,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.09% from 19,100 shares previously. With 7,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Nanovibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s short sellers to cover NAOV’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 7,544 shares traded or 2.01% up from the average. NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:LEG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Leggett & Platt Inc’s current price of $37.58 translates into 1.06% yield. Leggett & Platt Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 972,181 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.94 billion. It operates through four divisions: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. It has a 17.48 P/E ratio. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

