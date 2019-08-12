Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shareholder Opus Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Upped Prologis (PLD) Holding by $316,802

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 4,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 27,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 23,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 483,485 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 49,200 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 166,217 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Leggett & Platt’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SeaWorld: Next Leg Higher Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s June Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Leggett & Platt, Mueller Industries, and Evolus Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Raymond James Downgrades Leggett and Platt (LEG) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 8,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 33,112 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 14,531 shares. Invesco holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 3.01M shares. Amp accumulated 47,901 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 18,699 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Old Dominion Capital stated it has 18,251 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 24,686 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Old Republic Corporation stated it has 1.5% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Lakeview Cap Ptnrs, Georgia-based fund reported 18,564 shares. Prudential Fin has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 187,756 shares. Atria Ltd reported 7,207 shares stake. Korea Invest stated it has 97,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares to 69,100 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 3.99 million shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 14,159 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,889 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 369,092 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.92% or 69,205 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.36% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Dubuque Financial Bank & Tru Com reported 107 shares. Paradigm Asset Management owns 7,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1,304 shares. Ashfield Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 817,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 1.16M shares. Muzinich & Communications Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Anchor Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 3,269 shares to 26,519 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Fght (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 572,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).