Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake Held by Ronna Sue Cohen; Jvl Advisors Maintains Holding in Encana (ECA)

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 4158.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 386,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 395,565 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, up from 9,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 749,461 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 20.85 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% stake. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.02% or 14.47 million shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.21M shares. Sei Invs Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,531 shares. Argi Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 36,808 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 30,688 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru owns 7,080 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc invested in 3.88% or 334,063 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,207 shares. Opus Inv Mgmt invested in 0.41% or 49,200 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt Incorporated, a Oregon-based fund reported 554,270 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Old Republic Corporation invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Lc owns 0.33% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 807,178 shares.