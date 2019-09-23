Leggett & Platt (LEG) Position Upped by Dearborn Partners Llc; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position Maintained by Private Bank & Trust Co

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 1,943 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 1,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 699,867 shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 20,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 356,323 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.67M, up from 335,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 2.11M shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,215 shares. Com Savings Bank accumulated 309,488 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Tru LP holds 1.09 million shares. Welch Gru Limited has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Bennicas & Assocs has invested 0.47% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 24,610 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 31,377 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Ftb Advisors reported 174 shares. 51,988 were accumulated by Franklin Resource. 881 are owned by City. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 34,703 shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.02% or 584 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 213,187 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.2% stake. Alyeska Investment Grp Ltd Partnership reported 68,524 shares. Moreover, Scott And Selber has 1.13% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd invested in 2,500 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Davis R M has 519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 436 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1,901 shares. Tcw Grp Inc owns 26,866 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Epoch reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.18% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Korea-based Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.32% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

