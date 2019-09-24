Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Cut Its Stake; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Boosted Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $353,199

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $376.47. About 1.50M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 22,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 105,130 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03M, down from 127,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 297,996 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,070 are owned by Sterneck Limited Liability Company. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.08 million shares. 771 are owned by Nottingham Advsr. Hodges Mgmt stated it has 27,561 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. California-based International Sarl has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 57,948 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 6,799 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 73,600 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 215,668 shares. Philadelphia Company invested in 6,383 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Alesco Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lee Danner & Bass owns 1,834 shares. Moreover, Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The California-based Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,842 shares to 45,029 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,750 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.09 million for 15.18 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 43,060 shares to 117,063 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 399,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Tru Na accumulated 8,710 shares. Bank Of Mellon owns 4.21 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citadel Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 74 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 216,466 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 465,843 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Fincl Counselors holds 0.31% or 198,916 shares. 5,211 are owned by Atria Investments Llc. Oakworth Cap has 8,554 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Brookstone Mngmt holds 58,011 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).