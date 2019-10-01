Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $2.68 Million; Extended Stay America (STAY) Shareholder Cohen & Steers Decreased Stake

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 354,815 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 717,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 2.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.89 million, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 755,388 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7,173 shares to 107,684 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.08 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leggett & Platt: A Dividend Aristocrat Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leggett & Platt Inc.: Could This Be An All-In-One Stock? – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Drugstore Stock Set for Another Leg Lower – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 0.05% or 55,106 shares. Nomura Asset Management Comm Ltd holds 0.03% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 83,280 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 174 shares. Opus Management invested in 0.36% or 49,200 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 10,137 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 34,967 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Td Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 284,330 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 153,652 shares. Moreover, Hamilton Point Advsr Lc has 0.56% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 18,721 shares. Amer International Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 45,320 shares. Legal General Public Limited has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Greenwood Gearhart invested in 12,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 18,742 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Three Peaks Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 160,913 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 12,465 shares. James Invest Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 6,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 3.26M shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Co has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs has invested 0.08% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Putnam Invests Ltd owns 289,502 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 198,926 are held by Westpac Bk Corp. Capital Fund holds 600,383 shares. Strs Ohio reported 20,439 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.