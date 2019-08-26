Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holder Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $4.89 Million as Stock Value Rose; Dime Community Banc (DCOM) Holder Foundry Partners Raised Position by $312,300 as Valuation Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 76.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 17,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 22,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 739,061 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Dime Community Banc (DCOM) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 17,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 400,415 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, up from 383,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Dime Community Banc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $723.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 58,109 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,539 shares to 26,546 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,422 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Lp. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Kbc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 7,792 shares. Andra Ap has 121,800 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Speece Thorson Capital Gp accumulated 334,063 shares or 3.88% of the stock. Leavell Mgmt holds 0.04% or 9,375 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management, a France-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Regal Inv Advisors Lc owns 25,745 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0% or 21,113 shares. United Service Automobile Association invested in 365,061 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 43,008 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 1.69 million shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 357,010 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,989 are owned by Starr Intl Com Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DCOM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 3.15% more from 24.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) or 2,366 shares. Moreover, Systematic Fin Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.46% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 722,268 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 87,386 shares. Jane Street Limited Company has invested 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Lsv Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 1.32M shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 20,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0% or 15,802 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 3,597 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 43,498 shares. 16,931 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 137,659 shares in its portfolio. 397,298 are owned by Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation.

