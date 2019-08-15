Leggett & Platt (LEG) Valuation Rose While Wedbush Securities Raised Its Position; Dean Investment Associates Has Raised Its Holding in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $607,770 as Stock Price Rose

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 8,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 45,652 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 37,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 862,598 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 11,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 23,316 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 12,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.37. About 390,216 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,474 shares to 179,230 shares, valued at $34.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 19,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,319 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 6,849 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 61,032 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). The Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.03% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Mariner Lc holds 0.02% or 34,910 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 5,335 shares. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 72 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 21,336 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. State Bank Of Hawaii invested in 11,016 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,381 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 860 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 33,567 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 93,779 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 12,840 shares to 88,088 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,429 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).