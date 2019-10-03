Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $2.68 Million; Calamos Wealth Management Lowered Zendesk (ZEN) Holding as Shares Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 446,897 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 15,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 34,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, down from 49,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.2. About 719,519 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.09 million for 14.31 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,412 shares to 154,315 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 4,399 shares to 12,563 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.