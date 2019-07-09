Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Raised Its Position; Broadfin Capital Maintains Position in Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX)

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 131.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 12,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,215 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 9,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 1.06M shares traded or 2.33% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG)

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 330,070 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neos Therapeutics Inc by 1.01 million shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,500 shares, and cut its stake in Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.