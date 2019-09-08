Leggett & Platt (LEG) Share Price Rose While Becker Capital Management Trimmed Position; As Southern Co (SO) Share Price Rose, Verity Asset Management Raised Position

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 115,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 554,270 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40M, down from 669,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 960,119 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $85.53M for 14.54 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 202,885 shares to 206,193 shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

