Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holder Berkshire Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $770,112; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Valuation Rose, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Cut Its Stake

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 18,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 574,365 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 556,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 390,998 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 5,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 652,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.09M, down from 658,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 870,166 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 9,554 shares to 8,618 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,686 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.47 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 41,220 shares to 660,858 shares, valued at $17.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS) by 16,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.