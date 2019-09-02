Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Upped Its Stake by $383,208 as Market Valuation Rose; As Photronics (PLAB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Trimmed by $11.33 Million Its Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 9,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 104,062 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 94,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 832,643 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Photronics (PLAB) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.23 million, down from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Photronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $724.31M market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 746,956 shares traded or 71.99% up from the average. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,250 activity.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $10.06 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 32,040 shares. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 26,831 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc invested in 757 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 573,366 shares. 26,357 are held by Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Td Asset Mngmt owns 142,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Qs Invsts Limited Liability owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 654,950 shares. California-based Malaga Cove Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Franklin, a California-based fund reported 452,000 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 271 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 2.61 million shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0.14% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 27,156 shares to 534,776 shares, valued at $31.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 47,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,250 shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

