Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding Increased by Loudon Investment Management Llc; As Pfsweb (PFSW) Stock Declined, Awm Investment Company Has Upped Holding by $2.88 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 709.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 38,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 43,614 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 5,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 361,268 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Pfsweb Inc. (PFSW) by 64.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 719,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.36% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Pfsweb Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.97M market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 2,509 shares traded. PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has declined 61.18% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PFSW News: 15/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC – EXPECTS 2018 SFE REVENUE TO RANGE BETWEEN $237 MLN AND $247 MLN, REFLECTING UP TO 5% GROWTH FROM 2017; 22/05/2018 – PFSWEB HOLDER ANCORA ADVISORS BOOSTED STAKE BY 1%; 10/05/2018 – PFSweb 1Q Rev $78.4M; 15/03/2018 PFSweb 4Q EPS 19c; 15/03/2018 – PFSweb Sees 2018 SFE Revenue $237 Million to $247 Million; 15/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $92.7 MLN COMPARED TO $102.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC – EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO RANGE BETWEEN $24 MLN AND $26 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC PFSW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 22/05/2018 – ANCORA SAYS IT BOOSTED ITS PFSWEB STAKE TO 6.22%; 10/05/2018 – PFSWEB INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 SFE REVENUE TO RANGE BETWEEN $237 MLN AND $247 MLN

Since March 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $105,618 activity. Thomann R Zach bought 1,000 shares worth $2,400. WILLOUGHBY MICHAEL C bought $4,940 worth of stock. 15,000 shares were bought by MADDEN THOMAS J, worth $32,123.