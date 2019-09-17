Leggett & Platt (LEG) Share Price Rose While Speece Thorson Capital Group Boosted Its Holding; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Stock Price Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increased Stake

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 36,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 370,845 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23M, up from 334,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 200,624 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 3,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 986,555 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.41 million, up from 982,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $100.86. About 595,188 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,080 shares to 32,611 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc New Com (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc Com (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowen Hanes holds 193,516 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank reported 0.24% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 72,927 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 52,753 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,262 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 9,414 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Alleghany Corp De accumulated 1.00 million shares. Duncker Streett And invested in 0.15% or 6,600 shares. 70,799 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited stated it has 7.58M shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd stated it has 0.76% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 12,466 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $375.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 18,285 shares to 50,716 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,651 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).