Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Boosted Stake by $1.40 Million as Shares Rose; As Genpact Limited (G) Market Valuation Rose, Bain Capital Investors Lowered Stake by $323.01 Million

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 23.54M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896.56M, down from 32.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 841,065 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 36,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 370,845 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23 million, up from 334,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 809,689 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,893 were accumulated by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 10,701 shares. 83,280 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd. Natixis LP accumulated 28,426 shares. 74 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,553 shares. Eaton Vance has 134,873 shares. Bennicas & Associates, a California-based fund reported 14,700 shares. Sei Invests Com invested in 0% or 30,224 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.23% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 7,792 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 17,159 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 3.30 million shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 398,841 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 27,764 shares to 101,158 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 67,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,702 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Brinker Inc invested in 0.01% or 9,399 shares. 219,531 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co invested in 0% or 9,920 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 311,960 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,000 shares. Fil Ltd has 0.19% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 150,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet LP holds 4.14M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 21,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 314,110 shares. Bluemar Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,154 shares. Blair William And Il holds 77,177 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited reported 395,063 shares.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.82 million for 22.57 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.