Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shares Declined While Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Position by $4.89 Million; As Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Stock Rose, Beddow Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.74 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $823.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 237,100 shares traded or 224.91% up from the average. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 28.30% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 76.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 17,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 22,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 1.03M shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7,115 shares to 45,760 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) by 94,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,424 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. LEG’s profit will be $84.02M for 14.99 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 40,399 shares. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Qs Investors Lc accumulated 0% or 1,381 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Utah Retirement holds 24,686 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Management Corp has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 25,364 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Palisades Hudson Asset Lp reported 0.15% stake. Macquarie Limited reported 5,200 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 28,600 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 357,010 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 10,252 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa holds 574,365 shares.

